Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed fans will have to part with R70 to watch matches at the FNB Stadium.

Live viewing of events in South Africa has been banned since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic which hit global professional sports.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that stadiums will be opened for professional sports events at 50% capacity from March 23.

Six days later, the Premier Soccer League opened stadiums for fans to start attending football games in the country.

On Saturday, Amakhosi will welcome their fans to cheer the team as they host SuperSport United. The club in conjunction with Stadium Management South Africa have confirmed they are doing everything possible for the security and safety of the fans.

"We would like to stress that government regulations necessitated additional operational requirements and manpower even at those prices, we are destined to run the event at a sizable loss," Bruce Grobbelaar, who is the SMSA CEO, said after confirming the ticket prices.

"However, we are happy to work with the home club to ensure a safe and secure event compliant with legislation and government regulations."

Jessica Motaung, who is Chiefs' Marketing and Commercial Manager, believes the club's faithful will be treated with a satisfying outcome as they get back to the stadium.

"We are looking forward to the reunion with the Amakhosi faithful. As we said previously, the empty silence in the stands around the country was a new and unpleasant experience for Chiefs because we are used to having our vociferous and loving supporters behind the team at all times," she said in a presser.

"We know that the Gold & Black army will make it known that fans are back in the stadium from this Saturday and we are looking forward to a great vibe in the stands.

"We look forward to 16 April and believe our players will be buoyed by this return of the ‘12th player.’"

Chiefs are currently third on the PSL table with 39 points from 22 matches.