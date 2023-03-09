Kaizer Chiefs reveal plan to avoid Casric United pulling a ‘Dondol Stars’ on them

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has revealed how the Glamour Boys have prepared to avoid an upset against Casric Stars.

Chiefs have been studying the third-tier side

Amakhosi wary of a Nedbank Cup upset

Casric are unbeaten in their last 15 games

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheppard said his team have done their homework on the National First Division side who are high on confidence, having gone 15 games without losing in all competitions, ahead of Sunday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match.

The Soweto giants will take on lower league opposition for the first time in the competition this season, and the match has the potential of producing an upset given how Dondol Stars have cast aside SuperSport United and AmaZulu to storm the quarter-final.

Chiefs have previously struggled against lower league opposition, losing the 2018-19 final to TS Galaxy, then in the second tier, with their last Nedbank Cup win coming in 2013.

While he is not worried of history repeating itself, Sheppard feels his side need to be well-prepared nonetheless, and is counting on their recent good defensive record (five clean sheets in six matches), to set the base for a win on Sunday.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “You don’t want to look to the past. We are looking ahead,” Sheppard told the club’s website. “If you take the Richards Bay game, it’s a totally different squad and we have to look towards the opposition we have to face. The guys are focused on that, not on what happened before.

“Since the draw, we have obviously been monitoring them. We have seen one or two of their performances which has given us an opportunity to analyse them, so we have a little bit of information but I think the main focus will be on us and how we set up.

“Inasmuch as it’s helpful to know about our opponent, we still have to go out there and play our game.

“It's important to approach the game with the right mentality because when you go into a game, it’s about a quarter-final berth waiting for us so we have to do what is required to win a football match and I think we are in the right space to ensure we go through to the last eight.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have had a poor season, failing to challenge for the PSL title, with inconsistencies holding them back.

Arthur Zwane’s fourth-placed side are left fighting with four other teams for Champions league qualification while the Nedbank Cup represents their only hope for a trophy, having last won one in 2015.

They will, however, have to improve their finishing on Sunday given the way they struggle to break down teams that employ a low block.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs have home ground advantage for Sunday’s match as they host Casric at FNB Stadium.