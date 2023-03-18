Kaizer Chiefs reveal Nange injury setback as midfielder’s problems persist

Kaizer Chiefs will be without Phathutshedzo Nange for an extended period after the midfielder suffered another injury setback.

Zwane revealed the fresh injury concern

Nange was set to return to action this week

Midfielder has endured many injuries this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane revealed that he will not be able to count on Nange after the 31-year-old sustained an injury when he was just recovering from another.

Nange last featured for Chiefs on February 19 when he replaced Mduduzi Shabalala as the Glamour Boys suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Golden Arrows with an injury keeping him out of the team since then.

Zwane had hoped to have the midfielder this week but he has now been added to the club’s injury list that also includes Cole Alexander, Reeve Frosler and Khama Billiat.

Nange has been in and out of the team this season, making just four league appearances, while playing in two cup games, with injuries derailing him.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We still have Cole Alexander, Reeve Frosler and Khama Billiat out. We lost Phathutshedzo Nange today [Saturday],” said Zwane.

“We thought he was getting closer to full recovery, we could get him ready for the game next week by giving him match minutes this week.

“However, it is one of those things where you don’t have everyone available and we will carry on with the guys at hand until everyone else is fit and ready.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has a poor injury record that has kept him away from the team in the last one-and-a-half seasons, missing 13 games this term, after not being available for five across all competitions in 2021-22.

Chiefs have endured an indifferent campaign and while their poor form has been blamed on a lack of clinical edge in attack and a poor defence, injuries have also prevented Zwane from fielding a consistent starting XI.

The Glamour Boys, who sit fourth on the table with 34 points, are locked in a fight for second place with four other teams and cannot afford to drop more points with eight games remaining.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs are away to Maritzburg United in Saturday’s late kick off, seeking to make it four straight wins in all competitions.