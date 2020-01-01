Kaizer Chiefs' results are a sign of confidence - Middendorp

Amakhosi are nine points clear at the top of the PSL log, but that gap could be reduced by Sundowns on Wednesday

coach Ernst Middendorp feels his side’s high level of confidence has carried them to the summit of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings as they bid for their first league title since 2015.

Amakhosi beat on Sunday to go nine points clear at the top, but that gap could be slashed back to six if second-placed beat on Wednesday.

While their lead appears under threat from the chasing pack, it is a season in which Chiefs have dropped 10 points so far, managing 41 out of a possible 51 points.

SuperSport United have taken the most points from Chiefs following a win and a draw in their meetings, while other points have been dropped in the loss to and a share of the spoils with .

Middendorp feels his team’s results are a reflection of their confidence, but the coach, however, says he is not concerned about reading much into the numbers that define their lead.

“I’ve said it before that I’m not counting the points,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Times Live.

Article continues below

"The focus is on the game just past and the game immediately ahead of us. The results are a sign of our confidence. It’s all about doing the basics.

“Actually‚ this might surprise you but I think our best game of the three since the new year was the loss to SuperSport. It is not always the result that tells us what happens on the field.”

Middendorp and his men will now make a trip to Thohoyandou for their next league match against Black on Saturday.