Kaizer Chiefs respond to transfer links with SuperSport United star Grobler and Swallows FC defender Ngcobo

The Glamour Boys are expected to beef up their squad in the winter transfer window with the team having struggled this season

Kaizer Chiefs have responded to reports indicating they have identified their targets ahead of the July-August 2021 transfer window.

Stellenbosch FC duo of Leletu Skelem and Phathutshedzo Nange, Swallows FC trio of Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Ngcobo, SuperSport United pair of Bradley Grobler and Sipho Mbule are reportedly on the radar of Amakhosi.

The Glamour Boys have been unable to register new players for two consecutive transfer windows due to the illegal signing of Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018 and the club's transfer ban set to come to an end on July 1.

When speaking to TimesLIVE, Chiefs media officer Vina Maphosa explained the rumours linking the club with certain players are pure speculation and that their transfer plans will be revealed at the end of the season.

“The chairman [Kaizer Motaung] prefers to outline plans when the season has ended," Maphosa said.

"I can confirm there is work happening in the background and this is part of the normal process anyhow because we always start preps for the next season in advance.

"Details of which we will reveal at the end of the season‚ the rest of what is in circulation is speculation."

A TimesLIVE source at Chiefs revealed that the Soweto giants will be beefing up the squad at the end of the current season.

“I think we all know that Hlanti and Nange are almost done deals and they are set to join Chiefs next season. But they are working hard behind the scenes on other targets‚” the source said.

“Nange‚ Hlanti‚ Sekgota and Grobler have worked with coach Gavin [Hunt] in the past and he knows them very well.

"Skelem and Ngcobo have been stand-out performers this season and Hunt rates them very highly. The challenge with Ngcobo is that Swallows will try to hold onto him but the player may be tempted by the opportunity of playing for a bigger team.”

Article continues below

Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, who trained with Chiefs at the beginning of the current season, remains a free agent.

Peterson stopped training with the Naturena-based giants after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) announced that it has upheld the transfer ban imposed by Fifa on Chiefs in October 2020.

It remains to be seen whether Peterson will return to Chiefs once the transfer ban ends.