Kaizer Chiefs respond to Dolly and Alexander transfer rumours

The Soweto giants are expected to make more signings as they look to end their six-year trophy drought The Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs have responded to suggestions that they are close to signing midfielders Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.

The two players are currently free agents and they have been tipped to join the Soweto giants as the club continues its signing spree in the current transfer window.

Amakhosi have already signed seven new players and they are said to have now set their sights on completing the signings of Dolly and Alexander.

When contacted by Goal for a comment on the reported imminent deals, Chiefs' corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa could not deny or confirm whether the duo will be joining Amakhosi.

"When we announce a player we announce. Your answer will be in the announcement," Maphosa told Goal.

Dolly is available on a free transfer after parting ways with French club Montpellier after his contract with the Ligue 1 side expired at the end of June 30.

The Bafana Bafana international spent four-and-half years with Montpellier having joined the club from Chiefs' PSL rivals, Mamelodi Sundowns midway through the 2016/17 season.

If Dolly does join Chiefs, the left-footed attacking midfielder would reunite with Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat, with the trio having formed a deadly front three at Sundowns famously known as CBD.

The 28-year-old won the PSL title, Telkom Knockout and Caf Champions League title with Sundowns before he moved to Montpellier.

While Alexander has been a free agent since last week after his contract with Indian side Odisha FC was terminated by mutual consent and he will reportedly replace Willard Katsande at Chiefs.

Article continues below

The hard-working central midfielder joined the Odisha on a two-year deal in October 2020 as he reunited with his former coach at SuperSport United, Stuart Baxter.

Baxter has since joined Chiefs and the British tactician is said to be pushing for the signing of the 30-year-old, who is a well-traveled player having turned out for Chippa United, Polokwane City among other clubs.

Alexander was part of the SuperSport team which won the 2016/17 Nedbank Cup under Baxter before the experienced tactician was re-appointed Bafana Bafana head coach in May 2017.