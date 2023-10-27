Kaizer Chiefs respond to allegations of releasing Bafana Bafana defender Dithejane over bizarre reason

GOAL contacted Kaizer Chiefs amid allegations suggesting that the club has made a strange disciplinary call on Bafana Bafana starlet Puso Dithejane.

Dithejane played for Bafana at Cosafa in July

The full-back regarded as a top prospect

He has allegedly been sacked by Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? On Friday, reports suggested that Chiefs have released Dithejane and some of his teammates for allegedly boycotting duty as ball boys last weekend when Amakhosi faced AmaZulu FC in the Carling Knockout.

The 19-year-old right-back is regarded as one of the Soweto giants' top prospects and he is a South Africa youth, and senior international.

He was part of the Bafana Bafana's 2023 Cosafa Cup squad and featured in one match against Malawi.

Chiefs' corporate communications manager Vina Maphosa commented on the allegations.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I’m travelling to Durban with the first team and I have not received any communication to release about this [Dithejane's sacking]," Maphosa told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Dithejane's dismissal turns out to be true, he might end up joining another club and Chiefs would have lost another very promising player.

The Soweto giants recently released Keletso Sifama who is now on the books of Sekhukhune United and the 20-year-old striker has been scoring goals for Babina Noko in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Chiefs also released Mduduzi Mdantsane as an academy player and later re-signed him from Cape Town City last winter.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys are set to start life under interim coach Cavin Johnson who was appointed after Molefi Ntseki's dismissal on Monday.

The experienced tactician's first game in charge of the team is against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday in KwaZulu-Natal.

Chiefs will be looking to avoid their third successive defeat when they face an in-form Arrows side at Mpumalanga Stadium.