Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung has denied the club is chasing the services of former Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango.

Mhango has been linked with Chiefs

The Flames striker has played for AmaZulu for a season

Amakhosi shed light on the rumors

WHAT HAPPENED: Mhango has been heavily linked with a move to Chiefs in the current transfer window.

Even the Soweto giants fans have supported the idea of signing the former Orlando Pirates forward.

Amakhosi have conceded they are still in the market for a new attacker and gave their stance on the 30-year-old striker.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don’t have names at the moment, Kaizer Jr. deals with the names, I deal with the team, the whole team, the football environment; but no Gabadinho Mhango," the Amakhosi Sporting Director told SuperSport TV.

"However, we are trying to beef up our striking force, we have got two, three injuries in the striking department, so we are trying to beef up that department.

"Not Gabadinho Mhango but Kaizer Jr. will announce soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mhango joined AmaZulu from Pirates at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

He went on to play 16 Premier Soccer League matches, scoring four goals and making an assist.

The statement by the administrator means Amakhosi are not satisfied with their current strikers. They have signed Ranga Chivaviro to help the likes of Caleb-Bonfils Bimenyimana and Christian Saile in search of goals and it will be interesting to see who joins the team.

WHAT NEXT: After playing Yanga SC and Township Rollers in a pre-season friendly, the Glamour Boys will now turn their attention to the PSL game against Chippa United on August 6.