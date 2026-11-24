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The Amakhosi star is currently the talk of South African football after a remarkable start to the 2026/27 DStv Diski Challenge campaign. The 18-year-old forward has already notched 11 goals in just nine appearances, leading the young Glamour Boys to a perfect winning streak.

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Red-hot form in DDC

Neo Bohloko has become the standout performer in the reserve league this season, captaining Kaizer Chiefs to nine consecutive victories.

The young marksman's ability to handle the pressure of captaincy while maintaining his scoring rate has impressed the technical team. Chiefs have benefited immensely from his leadership on the pitch, as they currently sit at the summit of the table with a flawless record. With every game that passes, the buzz around his potential and future at Naturena continues to intensify among the club's passionate supporters.

Khumalo defends the star

Despite his incredible numbers, some critics have pointed to Bohloko's reliance on set-pieces to boost his tally. However, Chiefs DDC head coach Vela Khumalo has been quick to dismiss these detractors, highlighting the overall quality of the striker’s play. Khumalo pointed to a recent strike against Stellenbosch as a prime example of the 18-year-old’s high technical ceiling and natural goalscoring instincts.

“You know, I lost count of how many seasons he has been playing in the DDC. He has played four seasons; he started at the age of 14. So, he has been showing that he’s got the talent, and it is there,” Khumalo told FARPost. The coach remains adamant that the player's experience in the league is a major factor in his current dominance.

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“As much as people say some of the goals are penalties, they all count, right? And the first goal that he scored [against Stellenbosch over the weekend], that was brilliancy at its best. So, he’s doing well and putting in the hard work. We are happy with him, and he needs to be given time without putting him under pressure,” the coach added, emphasising the need for a balanced perspective on his growth.

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Patience required for senior promotion

The clamour for Bohloko to be integrated into the Amakhosi first team has reached a fever pitch, with fans eager to see the academy graduate test himself in the Betway Premiership.

The coach maintains that the primary objective of the reserve structure is to prepare individuals for the rigours of professional football.

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“That time will definitely come. This is the main thing that we are all about—to develop these players so that they can be the feeder to the first team,” Khumalo concluded. While the first-team call-up remains the ultimate goal, the focus remains on the teenager’s steady progression.