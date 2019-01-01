Kaizer Chiefs' reserve coach Arthur Zwane off to Ireland for Uefa B License coaching badge

The 45-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy, who worked on his Uefa B License a few years ago

reserve team head coach Arthur Zwane has travelled to Ireland where he will study for his Uefa B License coaching badge.

The retired winger will be in Europe for close to two weeks to complete a coaching course to earn a world-recognised coaching licence.

This was confirmed by Amakhosi's official website ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

“I’ll be gone for around 12 days to Belfast to do my UEFA B Licence with the Irish FA,” Zwane told the Chiefs official website.

Zwane, who played for Jomo Cosmos during his playing days, stated he is looking forward to improving his knowledge.

“I’ve done my ‘B’ and my ‘A’ in , so I just want to learn more about the game. It’s not about having certificates, it’s about equipping myself with the right information and understanding the game better," he added.

“It’s important for me to be on the same page with the rest of the world and see the different approaches when it comes to coaching and mentoring young people," he continued.

Zwane, who is one of the most promising youth coaches in the country, guided Amakhosi to the Multichoice Diski in 2018.

Article continues below

"There is an aspect of integrating them from the lower leagues and preparing them for the highest level," he explained.

“Learning is the most important thing. I will bring the experience back to Kaizer Chiefs because I’ll be there representing the club and I am grateful for the opportunity and support given to me by the management,” he concluded.

Nicknamed 10111, Zwane retired from professional football in 2010, having turned out for big clubs such as Chiefs, and Santos of .