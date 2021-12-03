Kaizer Chiefs request PSL for postponement amid Covid-19 crisis

Kaizer Chiefs have written to Premier Soccer League requesting for the postponement of their next five fixtures after the club suffered 31 positive Covid-19 cases.

In a statement on their official website, Amakhosi have confirmed feeling the effects of the fourth wave in Naturena and have written to have their fixtures in December against Cape Town City on (December 4), Golden Arrows (December 8), Sekhukhune FC (December 12), Royal AM (December 19) and Maritzburg United (December 22) postponed.

'More personnel tested positive this week'

“As Kaizer Chiefs communicated in the last few days leading up to the game against Swallows FC, the Club has instituted stricter Covid management protocols following several positive Covid cases affecting the team and general personnel,” read part of the statement.

“Our protocols are always strict but we have had to be more stringent in the last two weeks given the increasing number of infections in Gauteng and the country.

“Players and staff at Kaizer Chiefs Football Club have been closely monitored for symptoms during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been tested regularly. More personnel tested positive this week as we were preparing for Saturday’s game.

“As a result of this outbreak that has seen no less than 31 people test positive for Covid-19, the Kaizer Chiefs Village is temporarily closed until next week.

“Given the situation, the medical team have conducted contact tracing of primary contacts of those who tested positive and have instructed all players, members of the technical team and staff, including those who tested negative, who are primary contacts to quarantine as per Covid protocols.

“The club has written to the Premier Soccer League to request for a postponement of the five upcoming games in December against Cape Town City [December 4], Golden Arrows [December 8], Sekhukhune FC [December 12], Royal AM [December 19] and Maritzburg United [December 22] to avoid the risk of infection and further spread of the virus and allow those affected to recover and complete their quarantine period before they can play against other teams.”

'Club does not have sufficient players'

The statement continued: “We view this as a case of force majeure as what the club is experiencing as a consequence of Covid and the protocols it is obliged to implement, is totally beyond the control of the Club.

“The Club does not at the moment have sufficient players nor technical team to constitute a team. We have appealed to the League to seriously consider the matter for the sake of everyone’s health and safety because there are many other people involved in organising a game.

“The team will be closely monitored by our medical team, while we continue to maintain Covid risk mitigation protocols. We urge supporters to take care of themselves and follow all the Covid protocols.

“Well wishes and speedy recovery to all those affected.”

Chiefs are due to face Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.