Kaizer Chiefs reportedly part ways with goalkeeper Brylon Petersen

Amakhosi are yet to confirm the news, but reports suggest that Petersen has already been informed of the club's decision to let him go

have reportedly parted ways with goalkeeper Brylon Petersen.

According to media reports, Amakhosi decided that it was best to release the young goalkeeper from his contract.

Petersen joined Amakhosi in 2016 after impressing whilst on trial at the club, following his scintillating displays in the Varsity Football tournament.

He never got a chance to make his debut for the Glamour Boys over the last three seasons as the other shot-stoppers featured heavily under different coaches.

Petersen, who is now 23 years of age, is reportedly in no hurry to find a new club as he is a student at Wits University.

The lanky shot-stopper is currently studying towards becoming mechanical engineer, and he will be looking to complete his degree before making a decision on his football career.

Petersen has mostly been Amakhosi's fourth choice, and chances of him playing regular football at Naturena have often looked unlikely despite his indisputable talent.

Upon his arrival, he found the current captain and Chiefs' No.1 Itumeleng Khune, as well as Brilliant Khuzwayo and Luthando Sixhaso, who have since left the club, ahead of him in the pecking order.

Chiefs then signed Virgil Vries and Daniel Akpeyi, while Bruce Bvuma overtook Petersen after graduating from the club's academy two seasons ago.

It is unclear at this stage if Chiefs will be adding another shot-stopper to their goalkeeping department, ahead of next season.

The Soweto giants currently have Khune, Akpeyi, and Bvuma as their three goalkeepers, and they could be tempted to add a fourth to keep competition healthy among their keepers.

Petersen is the seventh player to leave the Naturena-based in recent weeks, should early reports prove to be accurate.

Bhongolethu Jayiya, Hendrick Ekstein, Khotso Malope, Virgil Vries, Ryan Moon and Gustavo Paez have all left Amakhosi.