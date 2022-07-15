Amakhosi are aiming at strengthening their team and the 21-year-old is rumoured to be one of their targets

Bo Rangers FC have refuted claims their chairman Babadi Kamara has denied striker Musa Noah Kamara, commonly referred to as Tombo, his passport to facilitate a reported move to Premier Soccer League side Kaizer Chiefs.

According to the South African, the 21-year-old was to arrive at Naturena on Thursday for trials with the Soweto giants.

The Sierra Leone side have insisted the information relayed is not true and went on to give their side of the story.

"Some of the [social media] posts state that [Tombo] was already on his way to South Africa for trials and eventually securing a contract with the prospective club, but for our executive chairman Babdi Kamari withholding his passport," read part of the statement by the club and obtained by GOAL.

"We find the... posts very disturbing and unfortunate... and causing ill-will and disaffection for our club and chairman in the right-thinking members of society.

"Let us state emphatically, and for the records that our Executive Chairman Kamara has at no point in time withheld [Tombo's] passport for whatever reason whatsoever."

The club has further insisted they are preparing for the 2022/23 campaign and have not received an offer for the attacker.

"We have neither received nor been intimated of any interest arising in respect to the player from any football team in the world," the club continued.

"We want to allay the fears of our fans in particular and the football fraternity in general that Tombo is a player of Bo Rangers and his status has not changed.

"We will explore every legitimate means at our disposal to protect our interest in the said player including instituting legal action if need [be]."

Chiefs have not commented on the issue but are strengthening their squad ahead of the new season with several new arrivals at the club.

Coach Arthur Zwane is aiming at challenging for top honours next season after struggles in the 2021/22 campaign saw them fail to win any silverware or qualify for Caf competitions.