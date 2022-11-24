Kaizer Chiefs' reported transfer target Fleurs signs new SuperSport United deal, as Hunt warns player

SuperSport United have extended the contract of defender Luke Fleurs amid reported interest in the player from Kaizer Chiefs.

SuperSport has moved in to tie down Fleurs

This comes amid reported Chiefs interest

New contract signed as January transfer window nears

WHAT HAPPENED? Matsatsantsa chief executive officer Stan Matthews confirmed last week that Chiefs had approached them inquiring about Fleurs. The centre-back was about to enter the final six months of his previous contract which was to expire at the end of this season. That would have allowed Fleurs to enter into a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choice but SuperSport have moved to tie him down with a new deal.

WHAT MATTHEWS SAID: “I can tell you that Luke has recommitted his future to SuperSport by agreeing to a three-and-a-half-year deal,” Matthews told SABC Sport. “It’s good news, and we have told the player we will not stand in his way if a good opportunity comes along. The club has inserted a local and international buy-out clause should there be an offer we believe makes sense for the club and for Luke.”

WHAT'S MORE? Aware of Chiefs’ interest, the Tshwane side’s coach Gavin Hunt says he had a chat with the player, telling him to maintain a cool head.

WHAT HUNT SAID: “Yeah look, he’s still part of… I just see, I read the media and I see little stuff in the media about him but yeah he is still part and parcel with us,” Hunt told Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide as per iDiski Times.

“He’s training, he started on Monday, he’s training well. I spoke to him on Wednesday. No problems. I said to him ‘I know there is a lot of speculation going on, just keep your head down’ and you never know in life, especially in football, things can change, but right now he’s part and parcel with us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are trying to fix their defence, hence the hunt for a centre-back. In recent seasons, the Soweto giants have had a leaky defence and the problem is persisting despite signing Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove for the 2022/23 season.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FLEURS? Fleurs started training on Monday as SuperSport regrouped after a short break. The defender has been struggling for game time this season and he is pushing to reclaim his place in the team.