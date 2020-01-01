Kaizer Chiefs reported target Shalulile insists he’s happy at Highlands Park

The Lions of the North attacker confirms he wants to stay at the Tembisa-based club

striker Peter Shalulile says he aims to score 18 goals this season and that his wish is to help the Lions of the North qualify for the MTN8.

Coach Owen Da Gama’s troops look to secure a spot in the Wafa Wafa tournament for the second season in a row, and the Namibia international's goals will key to reaching their target.

However, the Brave Warriors hitman has been reportedly linked with a move to , , or , but he has now said he is happy in Tembisa.

“It is every striker’s dream to complete the season as leading scorer,” said Shalulile to DailySun.

“My aim is to score 18 goals this season. If I can reach that target I will say I had a good season. Let’s see if 18 goals will be enough or I can go more than that target. I aim to work hard for the team.

“It won’t be easy as all teams are fighting for their goals. Some teams are fighting for the league title, some relegation, and some top eight.

“But we will be ready when the league resumes as we cannot afford to fail to qualify for the top eight.”

The 27-year-old attacker says he is not thinking about leaving the MTN8 losing finalists as yet but the club’s co-chairman Brad Kaftel recently said the striker is worth R30 million and that he can be rated better than Bafana Bafana and & Hove Albion’s Percy Tau.

“I am having the time of my life at Highlands, under coach Owen Da Gama,” he added.

“I am not thinking about anything except to help my team. I am hoping I can continue with the good form that I have had before Covid-19 happened.”

Shalulile is one of the players gunning for the 2019/20 Golden Boot award after scoring 12 goals, two behind the league's leading goalscorer, Frank Mhango of the Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the eye for goals has raised speculation on his future but it remains to be seen if he will turn out for Da Gama’s troops in the 2020/21 campaign.