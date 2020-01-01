Kaizer Chiefs report card: Assessing Sasman's 2019-20 season

Has the 23-year-old lived up to the expectations since joining Amakhosi from Ajax Cape Town? We assess his first season at Naturena

There is still hope that the 2019/20 season will resume, but how has new signing Yagan Sasman performed thus far?

Sasman arrived at Naturena at the start of the campaign from Cape Town and he is one of the integral members of Ernst Middendorp's team.

Early struggles

More teams

Sasman was signed as a possible replacement for Teenage Hadebe at the start of the season - this was after the Zimbabwe international was transferred to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

However, the former Ajax Cape Town man found it difficult to dislodge either Daniel Cardoso or Eric Mathoho for the centre-back role at Chiefs.

He then had to move to the left-hand side of Amakhosi defence and compete with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

Sasman took time before breaking into Ernst Middendorp's side - in fact, he had to watch the first three league games in the stands while he was on the bench for Amakhosi's fourth and fifth league encounters.

What's encouraging was that he was getting closer and closer to the pitch, and his Amakhosi debut came against in that 2-0 win at King Zwelithini Stadium.

But his versatility has worked for him at Chiefs, and his early struggles were clearly Middendorp's way of getting him ready for the big matches.

Staking a claim in the starting XI

Sasman hardly put a foot wrong after making his debut against AmaZulu. It's rare for defenders to play the whole 90 minutes on their debut but the truth is that Chiefs were on fire, and their strikers made the defence's job very easy by scoring those two goals in Durban.

He was again one of Middendorp's preferred men in the defence, playing the next three consecutive matches before being dropped and brought back to feature for five successive matches - all of which he lasted for 90 minutes.

His versatility came to the fore in all the matches he has played for Chiefs - against , Sasman played as a centre-back as the technical team fielded a relatively young squad to battle the Tshwane giants.

The 23-year-old played as a defensive central midfielder in the 1-1 against Black to further send a strong statement to his peers that he's at Chiefs to work and not sit on the bench.

Overall performance

With 14 appearances across all competitions thus far, Sasman can be proud of what he has achieved so far in terms of his overall performance.

To top it off, Sasman also scored his first goal for the Glamour Boys - but that goal wasn't enough to help his team beat in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals.

While he hasn't said anything about his highlight this season, surely Sasman would point to the two Soweto Derby matches he was part of as one of his memorable moments thus far, apart from seeing his effort hit the back of the net.

Article continues below

The majority of new signings are often overwhelmed by big matches such as the Soweto Derby, but Sasman punched above his weight during the month of November 2019.

He now has to make sure that he remains grounded and add more games under his belt in the remaining eight games of the season.

But it's crucial that he finds a suitable position that he would own to enhance his chances of playing regularly at Chiefs and possibly dream of representing Bafana Bafana in the near future.