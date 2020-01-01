Kaizer Chiefs report card: Assessing Nurkovic's 2019-20 season

The 27-year-old took the PSL by storm after joining the Soweto giants at the start of the campaign but how has he fared to date?

The 2019/20 season is not over yet but football fans have already started looking back at how the new signings have performed thus far.

This piece will focus on striker Samir Nurkovic, who arrived from Slovakia as a relatively unknown striker at the start of the campaign.

But how has the Serbian fared in the eight months he has been in ?

Early struggles

Nurkovic was thrown into the deep end soon after his arrival and while he recorded an assist on his debut against in a match which ended 3-2 in favour of Amakhosi, the striker took a little bit of time to adapt and start scoring goals.

After that assist, Nurkovic scored just once in six starts before sustaining a head injury against - he was then ruled out of two competitive matches.

But despite that, Nurkovic had not really given the nation a lot to talk about except for his dangerous and never-die attitude on the field of play.

Those two factors were important in coach Ernst Middendorp's decision to keep faith with him - but most importantly remaining patient throughout.

Cementing starting line-up spot

From the first six league games, it was clear that Nurkovic had already cemented his place in the starting line-up.

He relegated Leonardo Castro to the bench and took over as Amakhosi's number one striker and the patience shown by the technical team eventually proved crucial as the hard-running marksman started banging in the goals.

Nurkovic marked his return to the starting line-up soon after recovering from the head injury with a brace against .

This was followed by another brace against Stellenbosch and a hat-trick at home against Bloemfontein before increasing his tally of assists in the 1-1 draw against in December.

Goals kept coming for Nurkovic and this is certainly what has kept Amakhosi at the summit of the log for eight consecutive months.

Of course, keeping Nurkovic in the starting line-up was exactly what the doctor ordered, but bringing back Castro into the picture was as important as the two strikers shared the load and eased the pressure on the new man upfront.

This allowed him enough freedom to in the final third - as Chiefs opponents had to deal with both Castro and Nurkovic.

Overall performance

Nurkovic has given a good account of himself since joining Chiefs and he's no doubt one of the best strikers in the league this season.

The 11 league goals he has scored thus far came in 19 matches, and that alone says a lot about the type of striker he is.

Interestingly, none of those 11 league goals was from the penalty spot - meaning Nurkovic has worked tirelessly to the position himself and bury the chances created by his teammates.

One area of concern though, is that Nurkovic hasn't been as sharp and deadly in Cup competitions - having only scored once in five starts in both the Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup - Amakhosi didn't go too far in the two competitions with their best being a semi-final exit at the hands of Maritzburg United.

His second season will be expected to be much better compared to this one - and perhaps he'd more hands-on in Cup competitions as well.

Nurkovic trail Gabadinho Mhango by three goals in the PSL top scorers chart, and with seven to eight games to go before the end of the season, the Chiefs man can still leapfrog the Malawi international, and possibly snatch the Golden Boot at the end of the season.