Kaizer Chiefs report card: Assessing Kambole's 2019-20 season

No goal in 12 matches for the Zambia international and this record doesn't sit well with the majority of Amakhosi fans but there is still hope

Lazarous Kambole came in highly rated from Zesco United at the start of the season, but things haven't gone according to the script as he is yet to open his goalscoring account for .

After making a name for himself in the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup last season, Kambole was expected to take the by storm.

While he did brilliantly for Zesco United in the league, it was in continental competitions where he really proved to be an exciting striker with goals in him.

More teams

But how has he fared since joining Amakhosi?

A difficult start to life at Chiefs

Kambole was thrown into the deep end soon after his arrival from Zesco United, walking straight into the starting line-up in Amakhosi's first league match of the season against .

He would go on to feature for four consecutive league games afterwards although a few of those were not for 90 minutes as signs of a difficult start to his life at Chiefs continued to show.

The majority of Chiefs fans, as well as those who watched him dazzle in the Zambian league, had expected him to hit the ground running.

But this wasn't the case - probably because of the pressure that comes from donning the famous gold and black jersey or his lack of pre-season with the club.

Coach Ernst Middendorp admitted in a series of interviews that he didn't expect Kambole to be at his best because he had not spent enough time with the rest of his new teammates to be on the same level with them.

Of course, spending time with the Zambian national team during the tournament as well as having to return to Zambia to play to finish the season with Zesco United may have contributed to his struggles at Chiefs.

In and out of the team

As goals seemed hard to come by, Middendorp decided to relegate Kambole to the bench and perhaps allow him enough time to regain his hunger for goals and find his goalscoring boots.

After being benched against in the first round, Kambole returned to start to consecutive matches - this time as a centre-forward but he still struggled to find his feet.

Consequently, he found himself in and out of the team and mostly made substitute appearances to try and get his confidence back.

But that decision somehow had a negative impact and did little to help him return to top form.

There is still hope that Kambole will be the player Chiefs can trust to score goals - more so because he has time to rectify his mistakes, especially with Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro scoring goals for the team.

It would have been tougher for him if Amakhosi were struggling to score goals and weren't at the summit of the log. One goal from him could be enough to turn his fortunes around.

Overall performance

Some players adapt quickly to their new surroundings than others - and this is the case with the 26-year-old marksman.

For instance, a player like Samir Nurkovic didn't need weeks or months to announce his arrival to the PSL and there are several factors involved which Kambole should reflect on during this break.

One of those factors is his composure in front of goal; this has let him down on several occasions and he should work on it when the season resumes in order to be ready to possibly lead the Amakhosi attack for next season.

Article continues below

He must also find a suitable position that would allow him to be closer to the goals.

As things stand, Kambole has played in no less than three positions under Middendorp - on the flanks and high up as a No.9.

His pace can give many defenders a headache and he should use that strength and polish his finishing to be the top striker that many African football fans fell in love with over the past three seasons at Zesco.