Kaizer Chiefs replacements could do a better job against Maritzburg United - Bartlett

The Glamour Boys are in the PSL title race this season but their coach has stated the team isn't getting carried away by their good run

assistant coach Shaun Bartlett has warned it's still too early to start thinking about winning the league title.

Amakhosi have opened a 10-point gap at the summit of the log after 11 league games, and Bartlett is aware there's a long way to go before the end of the season.

Bartlett shared Rhulani Mokwena's sentiments that while Chiefs have been doing well, no championship has ever been won in November.

The 47-year-old mentor said what the Soweto giants need to do is to stay consistent and continue to get positive results until the last match of the season.

"Anything is possible but as I said, it’s still early days (for championship talk), we’ve only played 11 games so far,” said Bartlett as quoted by IOL.

"Nobody is given a league title in November or December. We’ve got to be consistent and continue doing what we’ve been doing for the last four months. I think that is key. There are six, seven months to go this season and we’ve got to make sure that we stay consistent," added Bartlett.

Amakhosi's next game is against in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals this weekend, and Bartlett expects it to be a tough encounter.

Chiefs will be without three of their key players in Erick Mathoho, Daniel Akpeyi and Willard Katsande who are all suspended.

However, Bartlett is confident Chiefs have equally capable players who can fill in.

"It will be a big test but in the game against we made eight changes and we won 2-0. We brought in goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma for that game. We’ve got players that are capable of doing the same job, if not better," concluded Bartlett.