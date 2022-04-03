Kaizer Chiefs’ remaining PSL matches ‘will be Cup finals’ for Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has underlined the importance of their upcoming Premier Soccer League games.

Chiefs are fighting for a Caf Champions League spot for next season and are still within a chance to attain that.

Saturday’s 3-1 victory away at Chippa United kept them in the run for a top-two finish as they are third on the table with two points behind second-placed Royal AM.

“I think the game [against Chippa] fell into two categories. It was a tough game mentally for the players because it’s one of those games where we knew that if we don't get anything but a win then, we are not serious about the rest of the term,” said Baxter as per IOL.

“Now we can go into the rest of the season hunting. So it was an important win for us. But every game will be the same, it will be a Cup final. When you go one in front and score a second goal it’s also a mental kick in between the legs. “

And to come back from that, I think that was ‘well done lads’. I was happy with the tactical and technical part for the 70 minutes of the 90. I think we had a period in the first half and early in the second half where we didn’t commit enough.”

Chiefs are left with nine league games to play this season and their nearest rivals Royal AM have played two more matches than them.

If PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu does not overturn, in his review, independent arbitrator Nazeer Cassim’s decision to have Chiefs play outstanding games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, Amakhosi will have an advantage in their top-two quest.

Up next for Amakhosi is hosting TS Gallaxy on Tuesday, before welcoming SuperSport United on April 16.

In their remaining fixtures, they still have leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to worry about, as well as Stellenbosch, Marumo Gallants, Sekhukhune United and Swallows FC.