Kaizer Chiefs suffered their second Premier Soccer League defeat of the season following a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs visited TS Galaxy in Mbombela

They lost 1-0 to the Rockets

The Soweto giants remain winless in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen stood out for Chiefs with some excellent saves but was hapless in his own goal four minutes into the second half.

After a Higor Vidal shot hit the post, the ball came off Petersen's back and crossed the line for the goal that decided the contest.

After a balanced affair in the first half, the Soweto giants were weighed down by Petersen's goal early into the second period and they let their hosts dictate proceedings.

But thanks to the Amakhosi goalkeeper's heroics between the sticks, he managed to limit the damage for his side.

While Chiefs remain winless in the Premier Soccer League this season with two defeats and a draw, it was TS Galaxy's second victory of this campaign.

ALL EYES ON: Amakhosi forwards have been the centre of attraction to see if they will rise and become the most-feared attacking unit in the PSL.

But Ranga Chivaviro did not shake the hosts' defence that much while Tebogo Potsane and Pule Mmodi were not that threatening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having remained winless in the PSL, Amakhosi have already made life difficult for themselves in the title race.

They are trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 11 points although they have a game in hand. Recent history has shown that allowing Masandawana open such a big gap will make it difficult for Cuhefs to catch up.

With coach Molefi Ntseki's scorecard already not a good reading, it will not reflect well on him if Chiefs are already completely ruled out of the title race during this early stage of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? TS Galaxy will now visit Royal AM next Sunday looking to build on the Amakhosi win.

Chiefs on the other hand will host tricky AmaZulu next Saturday as they continue to search for their first league win.