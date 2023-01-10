Kaizer Chiefs' reluctance to keep Blom and improve his wages prior to MLS move revealed

Njabulo Blom's agent Rob Moore has opened up on the behind-the-scenes activities leading to the midfielder's transfer to St. Louis City FC.

WHAT HAPPENED? Njabulo was confirmed as a new player of Major League Soccer outfit St.Louis City in December 2022. The 23-year-old’s Chiefs contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

Moore says Amakhosi were not keen on keeping the player beyond June 2023. The agent claims Chiefs suggested he finds Blom an overseas club before the end of the term.

He reveals the Soweto giants were not willing to activate a one-year option on Blom's contract because they were unwilling to pay him more as his market value had increased.

WHAT LANE SAID: “When we met with Chiefs back in July, we went into the meeting with Kaizer Motaung Jr., Bobby [Motaung] and coach [Molefi] Ntseki,” Moore told Andile Ncube on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified as per iDiski Times.

“We spoke about Njabulo, he had about a year left on his contract at that stage, and they were quite upfront about it [saying] ‘we really want him to fly our flag internationally. If you can do that, we’re right behind it’.

“So I said ‘ok, it’s maybe possible. You can never guarantee anything in life, yes I’ll look at it but we need to prepare for different scenarios. We need to prepare for what if I come to you after six months and say I can’t find him a move overseas. Then you’re sitting with a guy with only six months left of contract’.

“But if we cannot succeed with finding him a transfer abroad, that’s when the additional year kicks, his salary is on a level that it should be based on his talent.

“There was give and take. Where the difference of opinion came in was on the extra years, on the additional time [and pay rise] – what I perceived to be market-related and what they were offering was two different things.

“And as it happened in November, we were able to finally get something over the line and I was able to put the two clubs together, they came to an agreement they were both happy with and it happened quite quickly in November/December, so it ended in a positive way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom’s move to the USA ended a long period of speculation about his future as SuperSport United were also reportedly targeting him although the Tshwane giants said they could not afford the midfielder.

Now at St. Louis City, coached by former Chiefs star Bradley Carnell, it is to be seen if Blom with thrive in the MLS and will not be one of South African footballers who return home before reaching their peak overseas.

WHAT NEXT FOR BLOM: St. Louis City kick off their 2023 MLS regular season with a trip to Austin on February 26 and Blom would be hoping to start his overseas career on a high.