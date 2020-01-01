Kaizer Chiefs release Twala to Swallows FC
Kaizer Chiefs have announced the exit of striker Sizwe Twala who has joined National First Division side Swallows FC.
After failing to feature in a single match for Chiefs since being promoted to the first team at the beginning of this season, Twala has been released to Swallows for more game time.
With the likes of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lebogang Manyama all among the league's top goal-scorers so far this campaign, it was always going to be difficult for Twala to play.
“The 22-year-old Twala who will turn 23 later this year has been released in order for him to gain valuable game time which will further aide his development,” Chiefs announced in a statement.
The closest he got to playing for Chiefs this season was being on the bench as an unused substitute against Baroka and Golden Arrows in September and October last year, respectively.
At Swallows, Twala will be reunited with Chiefs players Itumeleng Shopane and Ayanda Rorwana who are on loan there.
