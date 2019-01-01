Kaizer Chiefs release Godfrey Walusimbi after signing Reeve Frosler and Daniel Akpeyi

The Soweto giants have beefed up their squad with the signing of two players with the transfer window set to close on Thursday night

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of defender Godfrey Walusimbi five months after joining the club.

The left-back joined Amakhosi from Kenyan football powerhouse Gor Mahia at the end of the July-August 2018 transfer window.

A club statement read: "Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with left-back Godfrey Walusimbi. The player has opted to go back home to Uganda. We would like to thank Godfrey for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and wish him all the best."

Walusimbi. who made 14 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi, enjoyed regular game time under Italian coach Giovanni Solinas, but he fell out of favour following the arrival of German coach Ernst Middendorp in December 2018.

The Uganda international's departure has freed up one of Chiefs' five foreign spots with the club having recently promoted Happy Mashiane, who is expected to compete with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya in the left-back position.

The Soweto giants have since confirmed that they have snapped up Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi, who has joined the club from Chippa United.

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United. He has signed a contract for 1 year and 5 months," a club statement read.

The 32-year-old player is expected to solve Chiefs' goalkeeping problem with the Namibia keeper Virgil Vries having struggled while deputising for injured Itumeleng Khune.

Lastly, Chiefs revealed that they had reinforced their defence with the signing of talented right-back Reeve Frosler, who has been on the books of Bidvest Wits.

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the right-back Reeve Frosler from Bidvest Wits. He has signed a contract for 3 years and 5 months," another statement read.

The former South Africa youth international fell out of favour at the Clever Boys after refusing to extend his contract with the former PSL champions.

Frosler is expected to compete with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko in the right-back position.



