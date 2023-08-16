Kaizer Chiefs release Caleb Bimenyimana as they expect the arrival of Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González

Kaizer Chiefs have released another player as Molefi Ntseki continues to fine tune his squad for the rest of the season.

Chiefs release Bimenyimana

He spent a single season at Chiefs

He scored eight goals for the club

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs have seemingly given David Kannemeyer's advice the cold shoulder after the club legend urged Amakhosi to give Caleb Bimenyimana a chance.

Amakhosi announced the release of the Burundi forward on Wednesday after he spent just a single season at Naturena. He started the season with promising signs as he took an early lead in the race for the PSL Golden Boot, but a thigh injury in October derailed his progress. Bimenyimana went on to make 21 appearances for Chiefs across all competitions, scoring eight goals and creating one assist.

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His departure follows the arrival of Ranga Chivaviro, who was the livewire for Marumo Gallants in the Caf Confederation Cup last season where he helped the side reach the semi-final. The 30-year-old goal-getter scored 17 goals across all competitions, with 10 of those in the league.

Amakhosi are also waiting for the arrival of Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González who will join Chiefs on loan with an option to buy him at the end of the season. The Glamour Boys will have to be patient ahead of the player's arrival as his visa has yet to be approved as Colombia do not have an embassy in South Africa.

WHAT'S NEXT: While Chiefs wait for González to sort out his paperwork, all eyes will be on Chivaviro as he looks to get off the mark for Amakhosi. Molefi Ntseki' side will return to action this Sunday against TS Galaxy.