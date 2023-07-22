Kaizer Chiefs reject Nange details what went wrong at Naturena before SuperSport United transfer

SuperSport United midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has opened up on why he struggled in his final season at Kaizer Chiefs.

Nange spent two seasons at Chiefs

Struggled for game time in his final season

He explains what went wrong

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old left Amakhosi at the expiry of his contract at the end of June after spending two seasons at Naturena. He resurfaced at SuperSport following rumours that Hunt was keen on him.

After enjoying regular game time in his first season at Chiefs where he arrived from Stellenbosch, the midfielder endured a tougher time last term. He reflects on his last season with the Soweto giants and explains why his playing fortunes diminished having played just five games across all competitions.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Every player wants to play,” said Nange as per iDiksi Times.

“I would say it was a setback to me. But knowing this game you get injuries and so on. I think my setback was getting injuries when we were in the pre-season and that let me down.

“After the Africa Cup of Nations [qualifying match for Bafana Bafana] in Morocco in June last year, I got the injury when the guys were going to Polokwane [for pre-season], so I didn’t manage to go and do pre-season with them.

“I wouldn’t say so, but like I said the injury let me down a bit. Because I couldn’t manage to cope and recover. Others won’t say ‘we are waiting for this guy to come back’, and so on.

“We [Chiefs] also brought in new boys from the development team and they were given a chance, they were rebuilding. That is it and it is water under the bridge.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now at SuperSport, Nange is reunited with Hunt who worked with him at Bidvest Wits. Hunt has never hidden that he is a huge admirer of the central midfielder he previously signed from Black Leopards.

With SuperSport back in the Caf Confederation Cup, Nange's experience could count in that continental competition. The upcoming season is one in which the linkman could prove that it was a transfer blunder for Chiefs to let him go.

WHAT NEXT FOR NANGE? SuperSport are in Durban for a pre-season camp and Nange would be hoping to start the season as a regular and cement his place in the team.