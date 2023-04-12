Kaizer Chiefs' red cards and penalties have Royal AM's Maduka on high alert ahead of Nedbank Cup showdown

Royal AM coach John Maduka says they are prepared for the event should Kaizer Chiefs again benefit from referring decisions.

Chiefs have gotten a number of penalties this season

On nine occasions, they have also played against 10 men

Maduka is ready in case it happens against his side

WHAT HAPPENED? This season, Amakhosi have played nine matches across all competitions against 10-man opponents. They have also been awarded a number of penalties and four of their top goal-scorer Caleb Bonfils Bimenyimana’s seven goals Premier Soccer League goals have been from the spot.

The Burundi international has missed a penalty as well while Ashley du Preez has also scored from the spot.

The red cards or penalties have thrust Amakhosi into the spotlight with Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker complaining. But Maduka is bracing for the likelihood of the referee's decisions going Chiefs’ way when his Royal AM host Amakhosi for Sunday’s Nedbank Cup quarter-final showdown.

WHAT MADUKA SAID: “At the end of the day, you can’t blame Chiefs for playing with an advantage [of having an extra man] because the decisions are not made by them, they just go there and play the game,” said Maduka as per Sowetan Live.

“What’s for us is to focus because that happens in football whereby there can be red cards and penalties.

“We must be able to deal with that as professionals and our players should be ready mentally. If you want to go to the next round you should be prepared for anything.

“Anything [in reference to red cards and penalties in regulation time] can happen at anytime against any team, so we must be able to deal with that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Chiefs have sometimes found themselves in situations that favour them, they have not fully taken advantage of the decisions that went their way. The Soweto giants have struggled against teams with a man short.

This has highlighted how they have been enduring a difficult season which has now seen their chances of finishing in the top two dwindle.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After dropping two points in a league match against Marumo Gallants last week, Chiefs are now preparing for the trip to Royal AM, who have proven to be bogey opponents for them.