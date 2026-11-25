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Amakhosi have been handed a significant selection lift as they prepare for their return to league action this weekend. The Soweto giants are set to welcome back a key defensive figure for their difficult away trip to face Chippa United.

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Amakhosi welcome back defensive stalwart

Kaizer Chiefs have received a significant personnel lift as they prepare for their upcoming Betway Premiership encounter against Chippa United on Saturday. The Glamour Boys are set to be bolstered by the return of vice-captain Inácio Miguel, who is now available for selection after completing a mandatory suspension period.

The Angolan international defender was forced to miss the high-stakes Carling Knockout Cup semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns this past Sunday. Miguel had been sidelined following a red card he received during the intense Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates, where two yellow cards led to his dismissal.

Miguel has established himself as a cornerstone of the Chiefs defensive unit since the start of the current campaign. According to reports from iDiski Times, the robust center-back has featured in nine league matches so far this season. This tally is higher than any other defender currently within Fernando da Cruz’s squad, highlighting his importance to the team's tactical structure and defensive consistency during a busy period of fixtures.

Walking the disciplinary tightrope

While the return of the vice-captain is a major positive for the traveling side, the technical staff remains wary of his disciplinary record. Miguel is currently treading on thin ice as he remains just one caution away from another mandatory one-match ban. Having already accumulated three yellow cards in league play, any further indiscretion against the Chilli Boys this weekend would see him forced back into the stands for the club's subsequent domestic commitments.

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The defensive veteran is not the only player in the squad currently navigating this disciplinary pressure. Thabo Moloisane is also sitting on the brink of a suspension, having picked up three yellow cards himself during the opening months of the season.

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Should either Miguel or Moloisane receive a booking during the clash in Gqeberha, they will be automatically ruled out of the following fixture.

Chasing momentum in the Premiership

The trip to the Eastern Cape represents a vital opportunity for Chiefs to translate their recent cup success back into league form. The victory over Sundowns has injected a fresh wave of optimism throughout the club, but the Betway Premiership remains the primary objective for the Amakhosi faithful.

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Brandon Truter's charges have already shown they are capable of upsetting the traditional giants of South African football, and their strikers have been vocal about their intentions to challenge the Chiefs backline. The physical presence and leadership offered by the Angolan defender will be essential in neutralizing these threats.

As the squad prepares for the journey to Gqeberha, the focus remains on defensive solidity and clinical finishing. The return of Miguel allows the coaching staff to field their most experienced defensive pairing, provided they can avoid further cautions.