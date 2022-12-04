'Kaizer Chiefs' real defensive problem is Kwinika' - Gould

Former Kaizer Chiefs central defender Morgan Gould has identified Zitha Kwinika as one of the problems in the team's defence.

Gould believes that central defence is Chiefs' Achilles heel

The 2009-10 PSL Footballer of the Year feels Kwinika is error-prone

Chiefs have struggled to keep clean sheets this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glamour Boys have the worst defensive record among the top five teams in the Premier Soccer League standings having conceded 15 goals from 13 matches.

Chiefs have also kept just one clean sheet in their last seven league matches with Kwinika and Edmilson Dove being coach Arthur Zwane's preferred choice in central defence.

Gould, who spent four successful years with Amakhosi as they won four major trophies, feels that a player like Kwinika continues to play despite making mistakes.

WHAT DID GOULD SAY?: "What is difficult is that there are those who do not play, and there are those who make mistakes yet they continue to play," Gould told Isolezwe.

"The truth of the matter is that Zwane doesn't have the right combination that he can trust, especially from the players in central defence.

"The problem is when you still have players like Kwinika who make mistakes at the age of 28. That's the problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Siyabonga Ngezana and Kwinika were Zwane's preferred central defence partnership at the beginning of the current season.

However, Ngezana was dropped after the former South Africa youth international had made a costly mistake in a humiliating defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in August.

Meanwhile, Kwinika was also criticized by Zwane following a draw against Marumo Gallants a month later, but the former Chippa United star remains a regular for Amakhosi.

Chiefs have registered their interest in SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs ahead of the January transfer window as the Soweto giants look to reinforce their defence.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys resumed training this week as the team prepares for the PSL resumption.

Chiefs are set to face off with Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 when the current PSL campaign resumes.