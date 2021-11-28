Kaizer Chiefs quartet earn rare praise from coach Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter was pleased with the contributions made by Kearyn Baccus, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Anthony Agay and Happy Mashiane during Sunday's 3-1 win over Swallows FC.

Overall, it was a solid display by the Glamour Boys and they were deserved winners, the result taking them to second on the table.

With injuries, suspensions and also fatigue - after three games in a week - all to be factored in, there were a number of changes made by Baxter for Sunday's showdown.

There were rare starts for Baccus, Mashiane and Agay, while Ntiya-Ntiya came off the bench for a lively 25 minute cameo.

"Yes we've got a squad and the squad has got to make sure we share the load," Baxter said after the game in his interview with SuperSport TV.

"I thought Kearyn Baccus was excellent. Anthony worked hard, but I think he's had better days, but he's a great character so he did okay.

"And Ntiya, he was little Dynamite Jim when he came on wasn't he. And Happy got some minutes as well."

Baxter also had praise for his front three of Billiat, Dolly and Bernard Parker, and was pleased with the way his side managed the match on a blustery afternoon in Dobsonville.

"First half it was really difficult to play football. The pitch was boggy, it looks very nice but it was very boggy, the rain and the wind, especially in the first hour, was really troublesome," he said.

"But our shape and our balance was quite good and then our front players with their movement and their liveliness, they produced three moments of excellence to win the game.

"And then the second half, it was about managing the game."

Article continues below

The win condemns Swallows to 16th and last place on the table. Amakhosi, meanwhile, are on 22 points, eight behind pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs, with five wins from their last seven outings, are next in action against Cape Town City, at the FNB Stadium on December 4.