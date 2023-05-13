Kaizer Chiefs' PSL top three dream fades away after disappointing SuperSport United loss

Kaizer Chiefs' dream of finishing in the top three in the Premier Soccer League faded away after losing to SuperSport United on Saturday.

Lungu netted the only goal of the match

Amakhosi are now winless in three matches

The Soweto giants will face Cape Town City

WHAT HAPPENED?: Amakhosi succumbed to a 1-0 loss in a game played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.



The only goal of the match was netted by Ghampani Lungu who scored who netted with a looped effort in the 40th after a poor coherence by goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.



Chiefs pushed for an equalizing goal, but they we frustrated by goalkeeper Rochardo Goss and his defence, and ultimately, SuperSported emerged as 1-0 winners on the day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs saw their dream of finishing in the top three fade away as they remained fourth in the standings.



The Soweto giants will finish the current campaign on the fourth spot and coach Arthur Zwane's future with the club will be under the spotlight in the next few weeks.



WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will now square off with Cape Town City at home on May 20



Chiefs will be looking to end a disappointing league campaign with a win over the Citizens.