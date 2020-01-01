Kaizer Chiefs' PSL title bid is 'looking positive' for Kaizer Motaung Jnr

The Soweto giants are four points clear on top of the standings but their title ambitions face serious threat from second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns

Former forward Kaizer Motaung Jnr is confident of Amakhosi ending a five-year Premier Soccer League ( ) title drought if the current season resumes despite their slender lead over the defending champions .

With eight matches to go before Chiefs conclude their season, they lead the standings by four points ahead of second-placed Sundowns who have a game in hand.

At some point this season, Chiefs enjoyed a 13-point gap at the top but it has now been slashed to four points but Motaung Jnr has not lost belief that the team will be crowned PSL champions.

“Why not [Chiefs winning the league title]? We must give it to them for being on top of the log for such a long time. With eight games to go, I think things are looking positive,” Motaung Jnr told City Press.

If the current campaign continues, Chiefs would face twice and Mamelodi Sundowns in some potentially difficult matches for them.

Motaung Jnr himself won three league titles during his 13 years with Chiefs before retiring in 2014.

The 38-year-old also revealed that playing for a club owned by his father Kaizer Motaung Snr did not present him with any luxuries, but made him have to work harder than any other player.

“It was a childhood dream to wear the gold and black [of Chiefs],” said Motaung Jnr.

“Not many can say they have scored two hat-tricks in one season and have been a top goal-scorer – and be voted for by your peers as Players’ Player of the Season, not just within the league, but also within the club.

“Having won [Chiefs top] goal-scorer of the year [2006/7 season], being able to score at historic stadiums like Orlando Stadium ... these are the milestones and achievements that can’t be taken away from me.

“I didn’t have the luxuries because I was the chairperson’s son. There was nothing for free here. I had to work triple hard – more than anyone else. If you say disadvantages, I’d say those were character-building steps for the next phase of my life as a human being.”

Since Chiefs was formed in 1970, his father has been at the helm of the club and Motaung Jnr is coy about the question if he harbours any ambitions to own of Amakhosi in future.

“I harbour definite dreams, with everybody involved, of taking this club to its next journey because the first 50 years have been a blessing,” Motaung Jnr said.

“So, I definitely harbour aspirations to make a difference within the football fraternity. We all want to achieve in life and that’s how I look at it, instead of a title.”