Kaizer Chiefs' PSL ruling could benefit Orlando Pirates in continental race

Should Kaizer Chiefs have to forfeit the games they missed through Covid-19, it could be of big benefit to Orlando Pirates.

After a lengthy wait, the PSL announced just before Christmas that, "The decision of the Football Department stands and the request to postpone Kaizer Chief’s matches for the month of December 2021 has been declined."

Following the festive break, the PSL held another press conference on January 5, but did little to clarify things, saying the matter is still being decided on.

As it stands, there remains a chance Amakhosi could end up losing the six points for the two games they missed.

Fast forward to the end of the season, and it's quite plausible that Mamelodi Sundowns will successfully defend their league title while Chiefs and Orlando Pirates battle it out for second spot, which secures a place in the more illustrious and lucrative Caf Champions League.

Of course, there is no guarantee that other PSL clubs won’t come into contention for a Champions League spot - AmaZulu did so last season. But it's certainly Chiefs and Pirates who seem the best-resourced clubs - with big squads packed with quality - who are best placed to finish closest to Sundowns. And both sides have shown a resurgence in form over the past month or so.

As the PSL table stands, Pirates are lying second with 30 points, 14 behind Sundowns. Stellenbosch are third with 29 points and Amakhosi are fourth, with 28 points.

A third-placed finish means participation in the Caf Confederation Cup, a tournament Bucs have taken part in over the past two seasons. That was after disappointingly finishing behind AmaZulu last season and behind Chiefs in the 2019/ 20 campaign.

They won't want to be bridesmaids a third time in a row and the Buccaneers will surely have made it one of their goals this season to qualify for the top-tier continental tournament, a competition they won in 1995 and also reached the final in 2013.

And so if it does come down to a straight shoot-out between Pirates and the Glamour Boys for that second spot, it could make a significant difference as to whether Chiefs get to play the games against Cape Town City and Arrows, and thereby get the opportunity to collect a few more points, or not.

That’s just another reason that the PSL, led by chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, also the owner of Orlando Pirates, are under pressure to make the right call regarding the two matches Chiefs failed to pitch for.