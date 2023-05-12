Kaizer Chiefs' reserve league has moved down the log after they were dealt with a blow in the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee seating.

Chiefs given a fine by the league

Amakhosi are docked three points

Chiefs will close off season against SuperSport United

WHAT HAPPENED: On Friday morning, Kaizer Chiefs were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in a Premier Soccer League reserve division match against Maritzburg United. Puso Dithejane was suspended on the day the young Amakhosi faced the Team of Choice on 19 April, where Chiefs thumped the KwaZulu-Natal side 5-0.

However, the PSL's disciplinary committee, chaired by the league's prosecutor, Advocate Zola Majavu, found that the Glamour Boys should forfeit the result in favour of Maritzburg.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Chiefs, as well as their player, appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of fielding a suspended player for participating in a match when he was ineligible to do so," said Majavu in a statement released by the league.

"Both of them pleaded guilty as charged and they were subsequently convinced accordingly by the DC. With regards to sanctions, having listened to submissions by both parties, namely the prosecutor and the representative of the respondents, the DC ruled that Chiefs are directed an order to forfeit the match in favour of Maritzburg United.

"Chiefs were fined an amount of R10000, which was wholly suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they are not found guilty of the same offence again. They were also directed to carry the costs of the DC seating. The player was further suspended for an additional match," Majavu added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs, who were in position four on the log before the ruling, will now move to fifth behind Golden Arrows. Meanwhile, Maritzburg will move up the log as they have 35 points.

WHAT NEXT? The young Glamour Boys are set to face champions SuperSport United in their final game of the season with the hope to be party poopers on the day when the young Spartans will be handed their maiden reserve league title before heading to England for a tour during the off-season.