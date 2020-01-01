Kaizer Chiefs provide update on CAS transfer ban appeal

Amakhosi appeared before the Court of Arbitration for Sport on September 9 but there has been a delay in receiving the verdict

have provided an update regarding the outcome of their transfer ban appeal with Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According to Amakhosi, CAS is yet to communicate their ruling with them and the club has promised to make it public once they receive communication.

We would like to reiterate that the Club is still waiting for the outcome of the FIFA ban appeal case lodged and heard by CAS on 9 September.



We will communicate when we receive the outcome. #Amakhosi4Life! pic.twitter.com/hMYNkLhqy9 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 25, 2020

There have been rumours on social media that the Glamour Boys' suspension had been lifted by CAS with various football fans claiming that the club was slapped with a fine and are now eligible to sign new players.

However, the move by Amakhosi to set the record straight dismisses the rumours, meaning the ban is still in place and therefore they cannot sign and register new players at this point.

The pressure to sign new players has been felt by millions of Amakhosi fans after the likes of and moved swiftly to bolster their respective squads for the upcoming season.

The Glamour Boys have been linked with several high-profile players such as S'fiso Hlanti and Thabang Monare, who are free agents following the sale of to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

While the duo had existing contracts with TTM, the club announced last week that their contracts had been terminated, and thus making them free to join clubs of their choices.

But with Chiefs still unsure of what the outcome of their appeal will be, the two players find themselves in the dark regarding their futures.

The only thing Amakhosi can do at this stage is to strike a verbal agreement with any of the players they are after either for the new season or until the end of their transfer ban.

It's unclear at this stage if the club has attempted to approach any of the players they are keen to bring in.

The Naturena-based side was handed a two-window transfer ban for illegally signing Adriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors, who claimed the midfielder was contracted to them when Chiefs signed him in 2018.