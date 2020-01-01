Kaizer Chiefs provide update on CAS appeal hearing

The Glamour Boys are hoping to start reinforcing their squad ahead of the new season

have provided an update following their transfer ban appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday.

Amakhosi were banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows by Fifa in February 2020, after they were found guilty of illegally signing and registering Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana in 2018.

The Soweto giants were given September 8-9 by CAS to make representations and prove their innocence in the transfer saga involving Dax, and his former Madagascan club Fosa Juniors.

More teams

Chiefs have now revealed that they are waiting for an outcome after their appeal case was heard by CAS.

"Kaizer Chiefs’ appeal against their two-window transfer ban was heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport today, Wednesday, September 9," a club statement read.

"The club will await for the outcome on whether the appeal is successful or not."

Juniors insisted that Andrianarimanana was still under contract with their club, after the central midfielder caught the eye of the Chiefs scouts at the 2018 in Polokwane.

However, Chiefs made it clear that they were under the impression that the Madagascar international was a free agent.

Juniors took Chiefs head-on and presented their case before Fifa, with the Glamour Boys unwilling to compensate them for their midfielder.

Fifa then ruled in favour of Juniors in a judgment which was published in February 2020, and also ordered Dax and Chiefs to compensate the islanders R640 000.

Dax was also banned from playing football for four months, having already left Chiefs for Black August 2019.

The 2018 Cosafa Cup Player of the Tournament served his suspension at Leopards and he recently returned to action.

The hard-working midfielder left Amakhosi after playing 14 matches across all competitions and netted twice in the process.

Article continues below

Chiefs will be hoping that their appeal is successful in order for the club to start beefing up its squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Soweto giants have been linked with trio of Thabang Monare, Sfiso Hlanti and Buhle Mkhwanazi.

They are also said to be interested in central defender Sibusiso Mthethwa, who caught the eye at Stellenbosch FC.