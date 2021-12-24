Kaizer Chiefs provide injury update on Nange and Njabulo Ngcobo

Kaizer Chiefs have issued an update on Phathutshedzo Nange and Njabulo Ngcobo following the Soweto giants' win over Maritzburg United on Wednesday night.



The Glamour Boys returned to winning ways in the PSL when they claimed a 2-0 victory over the Team of Choice at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.



Goals from Khama Billiat and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo inspired Amakhosi to their eighth league victory of the season and they finished the year on fourth on the PSL standings.



It was a match that saw Njabulo Ngcobo and Nange pick up injuries in the second-half and they had to be replaced by Cole Alexander and Nkosingiphile respectively.



A Chiefs fan took to social media to ask for an injury update regarding the two players and the club responded on Thursday evening.



"Doctors say Nange is ok. Njabulo Ngcobo is also ok after a hamstring scare," the club wrote on its official Twitter page.



Nange and Njabulo Ngcobo, who both joined Chiefs prior to the start of the current season, have become regulars under coach Stuart Baxter.



Ngcobo has played 10 league matches this term, while Nange has made 14 appearances in the competition.



Amakhosi will take on Cape Town City on February 15 in the Mother City as the current league campaign resumes next year.