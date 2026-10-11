Kaizer Chiefs provide injury update for Langelihle Phili, Brandon Petersen, Lebohang Maboe and Siphesihle Ndlovu

Phili made an immediate impression following his high-profile transfer from Stellies at the beginning of the current campaign. The 21-year-old winger demonstrated his quality by netting one goal in his first three appearances across all competitions. However, his momentum was halted by a persistent ankle injury that has now forced him to miss the club's last four competitive matches. The Soweto giants will be disappointed to be without his pace and clinical edge against his former employers.

The club provided a detailed breakdown of the current state of their squad, highlighting that the injuries are not limited to just the young winger.

A statement released on the official club website confirmed the status of four players who are currently undergoing various stages of rehabilitation. The update offered both a glimmer of hope for one veteran and sobering news regarding the recovery timelines for others who have been integral to the team's tactical setup this season.

“Chiefs still have four major injury concerns, with Brandon Petersen returning to individual training recovering a knee injury, Lebohang Maboe – who has played in all eight of Chiefs’ games this season – nursing an ankle injury, while Phili and Siphesihle Ndlovu remain long term absentees,” the club confirmed.

The news regarding Brandon Petersen is somewhat positive, as his return to individual training suggests he is nearing a return to full first-team activity.

The absence of Lebohang Maboe poses a particularly difficult challenge for the Glamour Boys. Maboe has been an ever-present figure in the starting eleven this term, featuring in all eight of the club's fixtures so far. His versatility and work rate have made him a cornerstone of the midfield, but an ankle injury now threatens his run in the side. The medical team will be monitoring his progress closely to determine when he can return to the fold.

Siphesihle Ndlovu joins Phili as a long-term absentee, further thinning the options available in the middle of the park.

Amakhosi currently sit in a position where they desperately need to return to winning ways to keep pace with the frontrunners in the Betway Premiership. The clash at FNB represents a significant opportunity to build momentum, despite the personnel challenges.

Kick-off for the highly anticipated encounter is scheduled for 19:30 on Tuesday, October 13. While the injury news may have dampened expectations for some, the fixture remains a pivotal moment in the Chiefs' season.

All eyes will be on the FNB Stadium to see if the available players can overcome these medical setbacks and deliver a performance worthy of the gold and black jersey in front of their home fans.



