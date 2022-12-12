Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Morgan Gould has insisted Arthur Zwane is the right coach for Amakhosi and all he needs is support.

It's Zwane's first season in charge as Chiefs head coach

Chiefs have yet to hit their stride under their former player

Gould challenges supporters to have faith in Zwane

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the appointment of Zwane as the club's head coach on 26 May after the exit of Stuart Baxter.

Initially, the former winger had served the club on an interim basis but was handed the responsibility of leading the team on a three-year deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his reign at the club, Amakhosi were eliminated from the MTN8 by AmaZulu.

In the Premier Soccer League, the team is placed fourth having accumulated a total of 21 points from 13 games played, one match more than the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are on 28 points.

Despite an inconsistent start that piled pressure on Zwane, the Soweto Derby win against bitter rivals Orlando Pirates calmed matters.

Gould, who won two league titles with Amakhosi in the 2012/13 and 2014/15 seasons, believes Zwane is the right man for the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think they are progressing and you need to look at how they won the [Soweto] Derby. Any former Chiefs and Pirates player will tell you how much that means for both clubs and what sort of perspective it gives you moving forward," Gould said as quoted by IOL.

"They are making forward strides and they will continue to progress even further. I like the process they’re going through right now, the hype, the disappointments, and the dismay because it will challenge them because what’s key is how you bounce back from all of these setbacks.

"They [Chiefs] know what they want from him. He knows what they expect him to do, so I don’t think it’s fair that anyone of us questions whether he's the right or wrong man to lead Chiefs.

"We just need to support the team and if you don’t support, then just watch."

WHAT NEXT: Kaizer Chiefs will be away against Golden Arrows on December 31 in their next PSL fixture.