Kaizer Chiefs' problems remain, despite Caf Champions League win over Petro de Luanda

With Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro added to the injury list this week, Amakhosi's lack of thrust in attack was in evidence on Saturday night

One of Kaizer Chiefs' problems still lingered beneath the surface in Saturday night's 2-0 win over Petro de Luanda in a Caf Champions League Group C encounter.

It would be unfair not to give Chiefs some credit for a solid performance, even more so considering that the team continues to be disrupted by injuries, suspensions and various other player absentees.

And on a night when coach Gavin Hunt made eight changes to his starting line-up from the previous match - a 4-0 defeat to Wydad Casablanca last weekend - the clean sheet was a big plus for a defence which has struggled at times this season.

So too was the ending of an eight-match winless streak. It won't suddenly make Amakhosi feel like they can conquer the world, but it should lift some of the gloom and anxiety the lengthy run without a win has brought on the squad.

Certainly, Chiefs can't afford to get carried away by victory over a rather average Petro side who seemed to give too much respect to the Soweto club. Bottom of Group C, the Angolans played with little intent or purpose.

It can't be said though that Amakhosi were bright and full of ideas upfront either, and with Khama Billiat, Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma all injured, the attack looked blunt.

Playing as a striker, Lebogang Manyama continued to struggle for form, while there was little support from the likes of Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker.

And with a lack of creativity in the middle of the park as well, set plays seemed Chiefs' best way to score - and it was from a corner that they took the lead through Eric Mathoho's headed goal in the 30th minute.

The second goal only came in the 79th minute and was a result of a moment of individual brilliance as Happy Mashiane won possession, beat three players and then scored.

Hunt admits he had been worried by his side's inability to score more goals on a night in which they bossed the ball possession.

"Even the games we've drawn, we have thrown away - we've been 1-0 up and thrown away games. And tonight I thought they [the visitors] could maybe get one here. We've got to get that second goal and we got that second goal," he said after the match.

Article continues below

"We played Horoya here before that and we all saw what happened there. It looked like another night when it wasn't going to come."

It was Chiefs' inability to carve open the opposition defence and the lack of flair and creativity in his side which will have been one of the less pleasing aspects of the night for Hunt.

With all issues which he's had to deal with though, it was certainly a welcome win and the coach will be hoping it lifts the morale of the camp in the interim as he waits for some of his star players to become available again.