Kaizer Chiefs’ problems not hidden by lucky escape against Gallants

Amakhosi trailed for most of the game at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium and needed a dubious goal from Zitha Kwinika in the 84th minute to avoid defeat

It could be argued Kaizer Chiefs were fortunate to come away with a point against Marumo Gallants on Sunday afternoon.

Replays strongly suggested Kwinika had been standing in an off-side position when Sifiso Hlanti’s free kick was flicked on by Kgaolelo Sekgota into the defender’s path at the back post.

So it seemed a lucky escape for Amakhosi in a game in which they did not perform very well and indeed with 83 minutes played, the visiting team had looked set to lose the match and end the weekend in the relegation zone.

That they needed a late, contentious goal against fellow strugglers Gallants – who played the final 30 minutes with 10 men after Ismael Toure’s sending off - illustrates how the Soweto team are struggling at the moment.

While Kwinika kept Chiefs out of the relegation zone, they still find themselves in 14th position.

They are now without a league win in their last three games and have won just two of seven this term, scoring a paltry five goals and conceding eight.

And while Kwinika was able to help Amakhosi rescue a point, it was his error on 11 minutes which had earlier allowed Gallants to score through one-time Orlando Pirates wide player Mahlatse Makudubela.

Direct errors leading to goals conceded is something which seems to have happened at an alarming frequency at Chiefs over the past couple of years.

Set play reliance

The goal scored against Marumo Gallants came from a free kick, while they’ve also scored one penalty – meaning the team has mustered only three goals from open play all season. Those three were all in one game against Maritzburg United.

Chiefs just don’t look like a team who are going to score many and the concern will be the lack of clear chances being created. There’s not enough creativity and cohesion in the build-ups, and up front, Amakhosi have been lacking in game-changers, in individuals doing something extraordinary to win a game.



Zwane pressure



It’s been a baptism of fire for head coach Arthur Zwane in his first season in charge of Chiefs. While there was some optimism going into the campaign and it had looked like Amakhosi had made some decent signings, their form has been on a downward path over the past month.

While there have been some missed chances that the coach can point to, there has not been a clear and obvious game-plan or style to Chiefs' play.

It doesn’t get any easier as up next are a resurgent SuperSport United side. After that there’s a two week break, with MTN8 semi-final clashes home and away against AmaZulu in October.