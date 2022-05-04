Kaizer Chiefs' problems not erased by Marumo Gallants win

Kaizer Chiefs' win over Marumo Gallants may be good for morale, but it does not hide the fact that the team is in disarray.

Slightly ironically, considering Amakhosi's poor form this year, the win over Gallants actually gives them a chance at qualifying for the Caf Champions League as they are now just two points behind Royal AM, who have played a game less, however.

Chiefs, though, remain a disjointed bunch with a large-scale overhaul of players and coaching staff seemingly needed.

For starters, they rode their luck in beating an under-par Gallants side who seemed still to be revelling in their weekend achievement of reaching the Nedbank Cup final.

Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela even claimed it was their 'worst performance' of the season.

The match could also have gone differently if the Limpopo side had not missed a fifth-minute sitter - Mahlatse Makudubela failed to score from just a couple of metres out, and had he netted, Chiefs' fragile confidence would have suffered another big blow and they may not have recovered.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, hardly created any clearcut chances, apart from a few set-piece headers when went wide.

And when they did score, a big element of luck was involved as Keagan Dolly's speculative long-range shot deflected kindly off team-mate Khama Billiat and into goal 13 minutes from time.

There was little to suggest they have turned the corner and there were not many impressive individual performances either.

Since Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard replaced Stuart Baxter on the bench, there has been little cohesion as the Amakhosi starting XI has chopped and changed for every game.

Youngsters such as Sabelo Radebe, Happy Mashiane and Dumisani Zuma (before he was suspended) have been given chances, but failed to really impress.

At the same time, Zwane and Sheppard have been content to lean on some of the team's senior statesmen, those in their 30's and nearing the ends of their careers - which is something predecessor Baxter was heavily criticised for.

It all has the feeling at the moment of a bit of mix and match, that the coaches are hoping that somehow things will just fall into place.

There does not seem to be much of a plan in place, and it's very difficult to actually work out Amakhosi's best XI.

Of course, all this is not Zwane and Sheppard's faults - they've been thrown in at the deep end in a period in which the club are not only suffering from Baxter's unexpected departure, but also from years of under-performing - in terms of results, trophies and transfer market dealings.

One win against a Gallant side who were themselves winless in five league games won't change that.