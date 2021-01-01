Kaizer Chiefs’ problems get worse with Billiat and Castro news

The Glamour Boys have won only one of nine league matches this term and now have an even tougher task ahead of them against AmaZulu on Wednesday

marksman Khama Billiat is set to miss the next two months of Premier Soccer League action due to injury, while Leonardo Castro is also sidelined.

The Zimbabwean international and former player was forced off the field injured during Amakhosi’s 2-0 league defeat to last weekend, a couple of minutes after half-time.

It’s now transpired that it’s the worst-case scenario for Billiat, who has cracked a bone in his leg.

“Injury Update. Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for 2 months. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read a post on the Chiefs Twitter account.

Billiat has only managed one goal in 16 matches in all competitions for Amakhosi this season, but was looking in good form against Maritzburg United and remains Chiefs’ go-to man to make things happen in attack.

And coach Gavin Hunt, who has been hampered by the club’s transfer ban, has not only lost Billiat, but fellow marksman Leonardo Castro as well.

Castro scored last week for Chiefs in a match in Angola against Primeiro de Augusto and had also been in decent form.

The Colombian is not expected to be out for long, but will not be available for selection for Amakhosi’s match on Wednesday afternoon at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

With both Billiat and Castro out, Hunt may have little choice but to start Samir Nurkovic up front against Usuthu, despite the Serbian having only had a few minutes of action off the bench last week following his return from a long-term injury.

Other options are Bernard Parker and Lazarous Kambole, but both seem devoid of confidence in front of the net and are struggling badly in terms of goal-scoring form.

The match on Wednesday is a game which the Soweto side, currently just a point above the drop zone, badly need to win.



In more positive news, Chiefs have confirmed that Reeve Frosler has returned to training following injury.