After Kaizer Chiefs surprisingly reached the final of the Caf Champions League, midfielder Njabulo Blom has warned his teammates against getting carried away against their much-fancied opponents Al Ahly.

The Soweto giants face defending champions Al Ahly in Saturday’s final at Stade Mohamed V Stadium in Morocco.

With Chiefs coming up against a club that has won the Champions League a record nine times, Blom is wary of his side getting ahead of themselves after stunning the likes of Wydad Casablanca and Simba SC on their way to the final.

“It wasn’t easy, we didn’t start very well. We won some games and also lost some but as a team we decided we will keep on going, grinding, working hard and believing,” Blom told Chiefs media.

“Us being here in the final is because of hard work as a team. We have prepared well as a team and we will go there and give our best and try to win the trophy. But we will not underestimate Al Ahly because we know they are a very experienced and good team.

“We have been working hard as a team and I feel the coaches and the whole technical team did very well in planning the session and how we should go about it in the game.”

Personally, Blom hopes his international experience with South Africa’s junior national teams has shaped his career.

“It added a lot of experience because going out to play in some other countries you get to see how others do things and how dedicated they are,” said Blom.

“You take that and bring it into the team. It helped me as a young player and also helped me to grow as an individual.”

It is yet to be seen if Blom will be selected to start against Al Ahly.

Since the sacking of former coach Gavin Hunt, the more experienced Willard Katsande has been preferred ahead of Blom.

