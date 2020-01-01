'Kaizer Chiefs predictable without Nurkovic' - Etafia feels sorry for Hunt

The ex-Nigeria international sees an end to the tumultuous time at Amakhosi and says one player can turn around the fortunes of the team

Former Swallows FC goalkeeper Greg Etafia believes the return of striker Samir Nurkovic will solve ' current goal-scoring woes and that coach Gavin Hunt has been hamstrung by his prolonged absence.

Chiefs have endured a difficult season so far that has left them down in 12th on the Premier Soccer League table with six points from as many games.

Also, being knocked out of the MTN8 in embarrassing fashion by old foes exposed Amakhosi’s struggles up front, where they have managed five league goals, with three of those coming from their attackers.

This has left Chiefs feeling the absence of Nurkovic, who only returned to training this week following an injury sustained during pre-season after the Serb managed 13 league goals last term.

“This is not what you expect from Kaizer Chiefs but I think this situation can be fixed,” Etafia told Front Runner.

“I played under Hunt and I think he can turn this around. I know he is not happy right now, I played under him and I know how he feels, he is a winning coach.

“He is one coach who can turn things around. You have the same players but don’t forget that the top striker Nurkovic is not around and he can make a difference. We can say one player cannot change things but no. He can make a difference.

“He was their top striker last season and with him coming back from injury, I think he can add value. He might not be the same player he was before the injury but he can contribute. With his presence. You know Kaizer Chiefs strive on set-pieces. Even Hunt specialises on that.”

Etafia believes that the return of Nurkovic can ignite a spark in fellow attackers Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker and Leonardo Castro, who have been struggling for goals this season.

Billiat has one goal in 11 appearances across all competitions, Castro has two goals in 11 matches while Parker is yet to find the back of the net in the same number of games.

“Nurkovic can add value and a lot of defenders will [be assigned to] mark him because they are scared of him. The likes of Billiat, Parker and Castro can benefit from that,” continued Etafia.

“Right now you can easily know the line-up of Chiefs and their bench. Right now they are just predictable and score from behind which is not Gavin’s style. Gavin always wants to be on the front foot. I feel sorry for the team.”

While Nurkovic has started training again, it is not yet clear when he can take to the field for his season debut.