Kaizer Chiefs' poor defence exposed in Golden Arrows loss ahead of Soweto Derby clash - Saleng licking his lips?

Kaizer Chiefs' shaky defence was exposed as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to a resilient Golden Arrows side in Sunday afternoon's PSL clash.

Sifiso Hlanti and Mududzi Shabalala netted for Amakhosi

The Soweto giants' Caf Champions League ambitions took a knock

Chiefs will now lock horns with Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Soweto giants let a lead slip twice in a game played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just eight minutes into the game when Sifiso Hlanti headed home Keagan Dolly's top-notch corner-kick to hand the home side the lead.

However, parity was restored in first-half stoppage time after Amakhosi lost concentration at the back. Orlando Pirates loanee Ntsako Makhubela netted from close range after the home side had failed to clear their lines.

The Glamour Boys piled pressure on Abafana Bes'thende after the restart and they restored their lead in the 47th minute when Ashley du Preez played a low pass to Mduduzi Shabalala who controlled the ball well before scoring.

The did not deter Arrows as they surged forward in numbers and they managed to level matters again when Knox Mutizwa beat goalkeeper Brandon Petersen with a thunderous shot after receiving a good pass from substitute Siyabonga Khumalo.

The goal rattled the Chiefs defence which looked shaky and they conceded another goal in the 78th minute as Mutizwa fired home from edge of the box after being afforded time and space to shoot at goal. Ultimately, the game ended in a 3-2 win in favour of Arrows.

ALL EYES ON: Austin Dube as the dreadlocked defender was recalled to the starting line-up with Edmilson Dove missing due to flu, while Erick Mathoho had been added to Chiefs' injury list.

Dube was making his maiden appearance of the season and he unsurprisingly looked rusty at times. He was bullied by Mutizwa who used his imposing physique very well and the Zimbabwean striker grabbed a well-deserved brace against Amakhosi.

Coach Arthur Zwane will be worried ahead of next weekend's Soweto Derby clash as Amakhosi have conceded eight goals in their last five matches in the league.

Amakhosi will be up against the in-form Monnapule Saleng who has netted in each of his last two matches for Orlando Pirates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are now winless in their last two league matches as they failed to boost their ambitions of finishing in the top two in the PSL and book a spot in next season's Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants remained fifth on the league standings - five points behind second-placed SuperSport United, but there are 10 matches left as the battle to clinch the runner-up spot continues.

Runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are in great form at the moment, need just nine points from their last nine matches to clinch the league championship.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will renew their rivalry with Pirates on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will be looking to complete a double over the Buccaneers having emerged as 1-0 winners in the first round league encounter which was played at the same venue last October.