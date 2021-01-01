Kaizer Chiefs playing midweek not ideal preparation for Simba SC - Hunt

The Amakhosi tactician admits mid-week Swallows match not ideal ahead of a Caf quarterfinal but his team will 'dust ourselves and go again'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was not happy having a Premier Soccer League fixture against Swallows FC on Wednesday, three days before they host Simba SC in a Caf Champions League quarter-final, First leg match.

The Sowetyo giants drew 1-1 against Swallows at home and they are back at FNB on Saturday when they welcome Simba.

Simba are already in South Africa and they had a chance to watch Amakhosi in action a few days before the two sides clash.

“With us playing in the quarter-finals, I think so [it was not ideal to play midweek]. Obviously it wasn't. But it is what it is and we just have to dust ourselves and go again on Saturday,” Hunt told Chiefs’ media.

“We don’t really know too much about them [Simba] but obviously I have watched them a few times on the tape and we will do that again tomorrow and try to refocus on who is available for us in the squad for Saturday.”

Chiefs will be without some key players headlined by Khama Billiat and Itumeleng Khune.

They are praying for defender Erick Mathoho to be back from injury while they have some good news on the return of Njabulo Blom who was suspended for the Swallows game.

With Chiefs having now gone for four straight league matches without tasting victory and threatening their bid to finish the season in the top half, pressure continues to mount on Hunt as some fans on social media are calling for his sacking.

Hunt says he is not aware of a section of supporters baying for his head but admits that he is enduring a torrid time.

“I haven’t noticed anything, I’m not on social media anyway so I don’t know what is going on,” said Hunt.

“Personally in terms of results-wise, this year has been the worst year ever in 27 years but if you understand football you see that there are a lot of things we need to do.”

Chiefs have so far conceded 33 league goals in 27 matches and they have scored 29 times.

Hunt has always pointed to his leaking defence as his major worry after witnessing his former team Bidvest Wits ship in 22 goals all season in the last campaign.

The former SuperSport United coach struggles to explain what it is that is not coming together for his team.

“It is a very difficult question to answer. We keep working everyday, we are working on it, keep believing and try to get it right,” Hunt said.

“We will just keep soldiering on and the players coming in need to be counted and we take it up from there.”