Kaizer Chiefs players selfish - Amakhosi slammed by Boebie Solomons over trophy drought

The 67-year-old detailed why he thinks the Glamour Boys have not been playing as a cohesive unit

Former Polokwane City head coach Boebie Solomons has accused the Kaizer Chiefs players of being selfish.

To the former South Africa U20 tactician, selfishness on the part of the players has contributed to the ongoing drought as far as titles are concerned.

"I just hope the players at Chiefs will now be team-oriented and not selfish because that is what is making Chiefs not succeed," Solomons said, as quoted by KickOff.

"For me, Chiefs should have been one of the leading teams in Africa a long time ago, but I think they need to get their mentality right and play as a team."

The former Black Leopards coach went ahead to support his argument of selfishness at Amakhosi by giving specific reasons.

"At Chiefs, we need someone to mobilise the players to benefit Chiefs and not for themselves," he added. "I mention selfishness at Chiefs because I can see with the way they play.

"I have seen obvious passes not going to the player that is open, and when they lose the ball, they don’t all work hard enough to get it back."

To Solomons, Cape Town sides have been beating those from Johannesburg just because the former play as teams.

"You can see that there is no team cohesion and that is how Cape Town teams have always been able to beat the top Johannesburg teams," he continued.

"That is how we beat [Mamelodi] Sundowns, Chiefs, and [Orlando] Pirates even though they have the best talent.

"We [Cape Town teams] play as a team instead of as individuals, and that is what the modern game asks for."

Solomons, who has also handled Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits, explained the kind of coaches that are needed in South Africa.

"We are also never afraid to give young players a chance and that is what the country needs," he concluded.

"Not coaches who are scared and prefer to play names. Names don’t play. So, coaches must stop fearing playing young talented players who will be able to die for them on the field, and that is what is needed.

"We need coaches to give youngsters a chance. Some of our coaches are not prepared to change."