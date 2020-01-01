Kaizer Chiefs players must buy into Hunt's philosophy to win trophies - Dos Santos

The ex-Amakhosi midfielder has heaped praise on the club bosses for appointing the veteran manager

Following the appointment of former mentor Gavin Hunt as new coach, Sergio Dos Santos says he club has done exceptionally well to bring in the seasoned manager.

The four-time league title-winning coach was unveiled by the Soweto giants on Thursday, replacing Ernst Middendorp, who was sacked last week.

On the other hand, the Cape Town-based former Amakhosi coach is of the view that Hunt is not under pressure to win the MTN8 trophy next season.

“He’s the right man at the right time, it’s as simple as that. Absolutely, credit to the Kaizer Chiefs management, absolutely a good appointment,” Dos Santos told Goal.

“I think that Kaizer Chiefs had a similar situation when [Stuart] Baxter took over; they were close but not enough. They needed somebody to come there and change the picture, get some new faces, and get some youngsters into the club.

“The mission is to start again afresh and Gavin is the man to do just that.”

With the Naturena-based club having lost the title to the last term, the former Cape Town tactician believes the Wafa-Wafa competition doesn’t put the former defender under immense pressure.

Moreover, the 70-year-old has no issues with Hunt working with legendary midfielder Doctor Khumalo as an assistant coach as it has widely been reported.

“Having won trophies wherever he coached, I think after all the time he has coached, he now understands what is needed and required to win trophies,” he added.

“Winning the MTN8 is not really a must for him. So, there’s a lot to be done but the main thing now is to stabilize things.

“He must sort out the mindset of the players. I think bringing in an assistant is up to him. For now, we can’t talk about rumours but he’s the main man now."

“It’s not about who wants to come in but who wants to work with him. He’s the one that must decide, it’s a matter of who are the people who want to work with him.

“Doctor is okay. Just remember what I told you, Chiefs should win the title but are the players ready to adopt what the coach wants out of them? They need to buy into the coach's idea and things will happen at Chiefs.”