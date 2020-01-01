Kaizer Chiefs players must adopt Moshoeu and Khumalo’s attitude to win PSL title

The retired midfielder has challenged the Amakhosi players to finish the job and bag the league title

Former midfielder Josta Dladla has urged the current generation to adopt the spirit of legends such as Doctor Khumalo and the late John Moshoeu to inspire the team to glory.

The Soweto giants are currently sitting at the summit of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log with 48 points from 22 matches and are gunning for their first league title since the 2014/15 campaign.

Dladla has also credited coach Ernst Middendorp and assistant Shaun Bartlett for their work whilst challenging the players to finish the job, saying their mentality going into the final stretch of the season could be the difference between success and failure.

“For the Chiefs players, most of them have not won the league at all. They want to taste it and they can smell it, it is just around the corner for them,” Dladla told Phakaaathi.

“At the end of the day, it is all about the attitude and the willingness of the players to say ‘I want to be like the Doctor Khumalos and the Shoes Moshoeus'.

“My mentality was always wanting to be in the history books, I wanted people to talk about me even when I am gone and these players have got a chance to do that.

“[The] 50 years anniversary was a huge deal for Chiefs but they have not won any major trophy in the last five seasons.”

Speaking about the German manager and the former Bafana Bafana hitman, the retired Wits University midfielder added it’s up to the troops to come up with good displays when they retake the field.

“The coaches have done the job, with the training and everything. At this point, what will work the most are the mentality and the hearts of the players,” he added.

“It is really up to the players and whether they are going to absorb the information from the coaches and turn it into good performances on the pitch.”

On the other hand, the Naturena-based club faces a battle to fend off the reigning PSL champions, Sundowns' quest to retain the lucrative title.



The Brazilians are four points behind Chiefs having played a game less.

“Both teams have got the blueprint, now they have to go out there and graft for their team and get into the history books, because if Chiefs win it,” continued the former Masandawana player.

“The squad will always be remembered as the team that won the league in the 50th anniversary of the club and on the other hand, if it goes to Sundowns, history will remember them as the group that won the league three times in a row.”

Although coach Pitso Mosimane’s men are chasing a 10th championship gold medal, they also stand a chance of lifting the Nedbank Cup trophy as they will face in the semi-finals next weekend at Orlando Stadium.